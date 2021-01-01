When you need some extra warmth while out on the job, or a fashionable layer for everyday wear this Wrangler® Men’s Flex Canvas Shirt Jacket has you covered – A wardrobe essential for men who demand their clothes to be tough enough to hold its own at work. This flex canvas shirt jacket features a full-length button closure with dual hand warmers upfront, two chest pockets, a traditional shirt collar, and a secure inside pocket for added comfort and versatility. Plus, with a relaxed fit and made from a cotton/poly blend outer shell with built-in spandex, the flex canvas moves with you without restricting your movements. A 100% cotton lining offers extra layer of warmth, but is not too heavy making this a great transititional layer,carrying you into those chilly early spring and summer days, and keeping you more comfortable all day long. For the chilly morning temperatures this Wrangler Men’s Flex Canvas Shirt Jacket is an excellent addition to every man’s workwear wardrobe.