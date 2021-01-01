BAREMINERALS ® Moxie Plumping Lip Gloss in Daredevil at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A luscious, vibrant lip plumper that gives lips a wash of sheer-to-medium color. What it does: This high-gloss, lightweight formula is filled with natural ingredients that smooth and hydrate the lips. It slips on with a refreshing yet subtle peppermint tingle, while a luxurious blend of shea, avocado and murumuru butters help to retain moisture and hydrate the lips. Its skin-friendly ingredients plump with naturally derived peptides, while power-packed hydrating minerals leave lips healthy, fuller and perfectly plumped. How to use: Wear alone for plumped lips with an ultra-reflective, high-shine finish that isn't sticky, or apply over your favorite lip product. 0.15 oz. Cruelty-free Made in the USA