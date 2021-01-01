FoodSaver® Multi-Use Food Preservation System with Built-in Handheld Sealer

The FoodSaver Multi-Use Food Preservation System combines the power of a heat sealer with the convenience of a handheld vacuum sealer, in one unit. Use the heat-seal strip for long-term preservation in the freezer, and the handheld sealer for short-term preservation in the fridge or pantry. This Food Preservation System keeps food fresh up to 5x longer in the freezer compared to ordinary storage methods, and also helps prevent freezer burn. FoodSaver can also help fridge and pantry items stay fresh for longer. For even more ways to use your FoodSaver, try the pulse setting to safely seal delicate foods, the marinate setting for flavor in minutes, and the dry and moist settings for an airtight seal regardless of the type of food you're sealing. This unit's sleek, modern design features a charcoal stainless steel finish that looks great in any kitchen. Comes with one 11"x 8' vacuum seal roll, four 1-quart vacuum seal bags, two gallon vacuum seal bags, four 1-quart vacuum zipper bags; and two gallon vacuum zipper bags.