MOON BOOT Moon Boot(r) Nylon Classic

The classics leave a mark, and the Moon Boot Nylon Classic leaves the mark of an icon: history, style, and comfort coexist in the shoe that has been changing the winter season since 1969. Inimitable lacing, ultra-resistance, guarantee of technical materials, supremacy in design: simply iconic, simply yours. Nylon and synthetic fabric upper. Polyester textile lining. Thermoplastic rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 3 oz Circumference: 18 in Shaft: 11 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 39-41 (US Men's 7-8.5, US Women's 8-9.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.