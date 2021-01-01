A pinch bail is a clever little finding that makes it easy to create a necklace pendant or an earring dangle. A pinch bail is a clever little finding that makes it easy to create a necklace pendant or an earring dangle. It works with any bead approximately 5 mm to 8 mm. Simply squeeze or pinch the outer portion of the finding until the pointed ends begin to enter the holes of the bead and slowly close until both points are inside the bead hole. Pinch bails are also great for pendants and glass chandelier prisms. Details: Silver finish 22 mm 4 pieces Fits 5 mm to 8 mm beads | Beadalon® Pinch Bail Pendants | Michaels®