Salon Grafix® Professional Extra Super Hold Shaping Hair Spray 9 oz. Aerosol Can

Salon Grafix Professional Extra Super Hold Shaping Hair Spray: PROFESSIONAL SHAPING HAIR SPRAY – XTRA SUPER HOLD Keep your style in check with this quick-drying, shaping hair spray from Salon Grafix. Freshly scented, Extra Super Hold Hair Spray Level 4 brushable | Extra Firm Control. INSTANT CONTROL: Your style, your way. Whether your look is tousled or tamed, our Salon Grafix Professional formulas help you achieve gorgeous just-left-the-salon results every day. Brushes through with a flexible finish. Humidity resistant, never sticky! FORMULATED WITH VITAMINS and ANTIOXIDANTS: Salon Grafix Mega Hold Freezing Hair Spray is formulated with antioxidants and Vitamins A, B5, C, and E plus grape seed extract. A professional formula with instant hold that lasts. HOW TO STYLE: To finish styled hair using Salon Grafix Mega Hold Freezing Hair Spray, hold can upright 10-12 inches from hair and spray evenly. Reapply as needed. All products are completely safe for use on color-treated hair. DELIVERING SALON PERFORMANCE AT HOME: We've been making Hair Spray for 30 years. Whether you're looking for soft hold or bigger looking hair, we have the right hair spray for you.