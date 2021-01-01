Find the Itoya® ProFolio® Entourage Tote Bag at Michaels. com. This ProFolio Entourage tote bag is the ideal carrying case for markers, brushes, paint tubes, spray cans, photo accessories and any other supplies. This ProFolio Entourage tote bag is the ideal carrying case for markers, brushes, paint tubes, spray cans, photo accessories and any other supplies. The smooth nylon interior is easy to clean; simply wipe away liquids with a wet paper towel. The bag folds flat for storage and has many external pockets for quick access. Details: Navy and gray Available in assorted sizes 10 pockets Features reinforced handles Durable Lightweight Nylon | Itoya® ProFolio® Entourage Tote Bag in Navy Blue/Gray | Small | Michaels®