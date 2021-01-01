beautyblender® Shade 3.50 Perfect Bounce 3-piece Kit What It Is Get that pro finish easily with this three-piece set. Includes light-as-air, full-coverage foundation, the iconic beautyblender makeup sponge and cleanser to keep your beautyblender fresh. What You Get 1 fl. oz. Bounce™ Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation - Shade 3.50 W Tan Sand Original beautyblender® makeup sponge 1 oz. blendercleanser® solid® What It Does Bounce Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation Silky smooth and light-as-air texture Glides and layers easily Long-wear foundation Unique packaging includes built-in palette Infused with hyaluronic acid and antioxidant-rich white birch extract; free of parabens and sulfates beautyblender sponge The unique shape and exclusive material available only with beautyblender ensures impeccable, streak-free application with minimal product waste Features an open cell structure that fills with small amounts of water when wet; this allows the sponge to be "full" so that the makeup product sits on top of the sponge rather than being absorbed, allowing you to use less product every time Beautyblender has chosen to use safe, water-soluble dyes and will maintain the integrity of their proprietary foam blendercleanser solid Removes excess product, dirt and oil from beautyblenders and brushes Supports the integrity of beautyblenders and brushes Soothing fragrance How to Use Foundation with beautyblender sponge: Wet beautyblender with water. Squeeze out the excess liquid, using a towel if available. Hold foundation bottle at a 45-degree angle and dispense foundation into the reservoir to create a surface for mixing. Alternatively, pump directly onto your sponge or skin. Use your damp beautyblender, fingertips or a brush to apply foundation to the center of the face and work outward. Build and layer for desired coverage, bouncing it on with your beautyblender for skin-mimicking texture. Pro Tip: Prep and moisturize skin before foundation application, especially if your skin is dry. blendercleanser solid: Wet beautyblender or makeup brushes. Create a lather by rubbing beautyblender or brushes over the soap. Gently squeeze beautyblender and rinse again to remove any excess cleanser; repeat if necessary. Air-dry beautyblender in a ventilated area. beautyblender sponge and cleanser made in USA; foundation made in Italy