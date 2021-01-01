Find the BELLA+CANVAS® Short Sleeve Heather Jersey Youth T-Shirt at Michaels. com. This youth tee fits like a well-loved favorite. It features a crew neck, short sleeves and superior airlume-combed and ring-spun cotton that acts as a blank canvas for printing. This youth tee fits like a well-loved favorite. It features a crew neck, short sleeves and superior airlume-combed and ring-spun cotton that acts as a blank canvas for printing. Features: Available in assorted colors and sizes Pre-shrunk Inseams that don't fray Necklines that won't stretch 52% cotton and 48% polyesterAbout BELLA+CANVASProviding retail quality for the printwear market, BELLA+CANVAS’ superior craftsmanship, exceptional quality, and buttery soft fabric have established them as the go-to apparel company for top brands around the globe for everything from festivals to branding needs. Garments are designed, dyed and cut at their headquarters in Los Angeles with virtually zero waste. They’ve designed functional fabric that won’t shrink, mixed with inseams that don’t fray, and necklines that won’t stretch. All tees are all pre-shrunk, looking just as good on the 1st wear as on the 50th. | BELLA+CANVAS® Short Sleeve Heather Jersey Youth T-Shirt in Maroon Heather | X-Large | Michaels®