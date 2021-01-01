Sass up your favorite cozy outfit with the MUK LUKS® Women's Adalee Boots. Features a classic boot shape, mid-height heel, and soft knit accents combined with unique fabrics. This fashionably rugged sole boot will be your NEW go to transition boot. Spot clean, no bleach, dry flat. Imported. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals which are known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov - TPR Sole - 100% Polyester Insole - 100% Polyester, 100% Acrylic, 100% Polyurethane Upper - 100% Polyester Lining - US Women’s Whole Sizes 6-10