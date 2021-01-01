(3 pack) Nature's Bounty® Zinc 50 mg, 100 Caplets

Nature's BountyÂ® Zinc 50 mg, 100 Caplets:IMMUNE SUPPORT: 100-count, 50mg Zinc Caplets for immune system health.* The Zinc in Natureâs Bounty Zinc Caplets is a trace element that plays a vital role in immune support.*ANTIOXIDANT HEALTH: Natureâs Bounty Zinc Caplets can function as an antioxidant within the body, supporting antioxidant health.* SKIN HEALTH: As a component of the enzyme collagenese, Natureâs Bounty Zinc Caplets have been clinically studied for their contribution to skin health. *QUALITY, PURITY, POTENCY: Natureâs Bounty is committed to safety and purity in all our supplements. Our Zinc Caplets are non-GMO and sugar- and gluten-free.FROM THE TRUSTED WELLNESS EXPERTS: Natureâs Bounty Zinc supplements are a product of 50 years of dedication to quality, consistency and scientific research to make vitamins and nutritional supplements of unrivaled excellence.*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.