Elon R3 Extra Strength for Thinning Hair helps to restore your hair with rich proteins, vitamins and minerals. This supplement gradually works to prevent hair loss thanks to its formula infused with essential building block ingredients. Biotin and silica work together to promote the appearance of a thicker mane while the Fish Collagen Peptides has been shown to provide faster results. Most see increased volume after approximately 4-6 months of daily usage.