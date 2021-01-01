R9012 AMFMSW 12 Bands Shortwave Radio Portable Receiver Gray

Product Size - 13.1x2.8x8cm. All dimensions are measured manually with deviation rangedat 1 - 1.5cm. Small and light, it can fit in the pocket and carry everywhere for entertainment or study. Product Function- Full band radio(FM/MW/SW) 12 bands receiver. Product accessories - 1 * Radio, 1 * operation manual. Product reminder- The R-9012 uses 2 AA Size Batteries & DC-IN 3v charging cable (Both not included in the product accessories. Could choose the rechargeable batteries.) About the adapter: R-9012 power jack is negative inside, positive external, 's recommended adapter can not match R-9012 After-sale service- The product has a one-year warranty, for the details, please contact customer service. If you have any questions, contact us without hesitation. We'll try our best to solve the problem for you.