Features of the Deuter Race Air Pack Sturdy, stay-in-place Fit thanks to airy, light mesh hip fins Attachment loops for glasses on shoulder strap Free range of motion guaranteed by ergonomically S-shaped shoulder straps Loop for safety light Stretch side pockets Detachable rain cover Hydration system compatible Wet laundry compartment Adjustable chest strap Maximum ventilation from three sides through the Aircomfort Flexlite mesh back system Large zipped front pocket keeps valuables well arranged Loops for helmet holder and zip-pocket on top