Black alloy case with a maroon genuine leather strap. Fixed black alloy bezel. Maroon dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 42 mm, case thickness: 11 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Sport watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Item Variations: BRD8507. Breed Racer Chronograph Quartz Mens Watch 8507.