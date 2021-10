Maria McManus Racer Tank in Black, X-Small: Made from stretch-infused recycled nylon that hugs the body, this tank top is miles more supportive than its cotton counterparts. Other notable details: the elegant high neck, sleek racerback straps, and subtle strokes of ribbing through the bust. Wear it as the main event now, then as a base layer (under cardigans, blazers, jackets) once fall rolls around.60% recycled nylon, 40% nylon.