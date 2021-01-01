From m.m.lafleur

M.M.LaFleur Rachel Dress is the little black dress you've been searching for to add to your wardrobe. Wear it under a jacket for meetings, or on its own for post-work cocktails. Classic V-neckline in a sleeveless design with bra snap hooks and back zipper closure. High stretch, wrinkle resistant fabric. 65% viscose, 30% nylon, 5% elastane. Dry clean only. Low iron if needed. Imported. Measurements: Length: 38 in Product measurements were taken using size 4. Please note that measurements may vary by size.

