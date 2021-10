Knotted lush velvet headband is lined in silk to keep hair healthy and hydrated. Made by hand in New York City. Silk/rayon/velvet/plastic Spot clean Made in USA SIZE Thickness at knot, about 2.5" Knot height, about 1.5". Soft Accessories - Hair Accessories > Jennifer Behr > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jennifer Behr. Color: Forest.