Rachel Skinny Jeans

The Rachel Skinny is fitted at the hip and ankle and is worn very close to the body, creating a figure flattering fit for all body types. This classic-rise skinny jean features a 27" inseam and is a cropped length at ankle. The shiny black color adds a dressy touch and makes this a must-have style in any denim wardrobe. This style is a great work jean as it is dressier than some of our more traditional denim fabrics. Made with our ultra flattering Sculpt fabric, this style features our stretch shaper technology which contours and lifts your body while maintaining extreme comfort all day long. As we pride ourselves on creating eco-conscious denim, this style uses 75% less water than traditional denim throughout the fabric making process. All of our jeans are 100% made in CanadaProduct Features: 27" inseam Classic-rise Tonal stitch Nickle YKK button, rivet and zipper Sizes: 24-34 Abigail is 5'10" (178cm) and wears size 29 Style: 1680-R27Composition & Care: 65% Cotton, 28% Polyester, 7% Elastane Machine cold wash, do not bleach, hang to dry, iron at low temperature, wash colors seperately 8.5 oz.