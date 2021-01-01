superdown Rachelle Mini Dress in Black. - size S (also in M) superdown Rachelle Mini Dress in Black. - size S (also in M) 95% poly 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Adjustable shoulder straps. Allover ruched details. Stretch jersey fabric. Imported. SPDW-WD653. SDD203 U19. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.