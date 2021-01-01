Features of the Ortlieb Rack Pack Free Duffle Bag ORTLIEB has just introduced another PVC-free line of products made of a polyurethane-coated polyester fabric Base fabric of the products in the free line is coated with polyurethane in a manner that ensures lasting waterproof qualities Result is a waterproof and durable canvas material that is as outstanding as the conventional ORTLIEB canvas material Products in the Free Line Are available in classic black and two other appealing colors Rack-pack free can be easily combined with back-rollers and sport-rollers on your rear bike rack Durable, waterproof Rack-Pack is also cherished among motorcycle and canoe enthusiasts Large opening makes it easier to access the bagG??s interior Removable, padded shoulder belt and carabiners increase the rack-PackG??s comfort and practicality Roll closure with stiffener bar Compression straps Buckles for combining with bike panniers