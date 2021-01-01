Racoon Trash Panda Snowy Winter Animal Lover Cute Raccoon Tote Bag

If winter is your favorite season of the year, then this amazing raccoon design is perfect for you. Grab this cool design if you are an animal lover and if you love cold snowy weather and snowflakes. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.