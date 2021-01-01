Charo Ruiz Ibiza Rada Skirt in Green,White. - size S (also in XS) Charo Ruiz Ibiza Rada Skirt in Green,White. - size S (also in XS) 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Loop trim. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 15 in length. Made in Spain. CRIB-WQ15. 212401. Asserting freedom and femininity in each design since 1989. Natural fabrics, cotton voile, embroidery, and their characteristic laces and transparency finish make Charo Ruiz recognizable while keeping the very beginning essence of freedom. Their main task is to work with the purest Ibiza references pointing out their cultural legacy so that they can create memorable pieces that live as long as the good memories of this eternal and idyllic island.