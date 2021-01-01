Lancer Radiance Awakening Mask Intense

What it is:A rich, velvety sleeping mask that delivers 5% Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (Vitamin C derivative) and 5% Niacinamide for complexion that appears bright, even and radiant.1.7 oz. Made in USA. What it does: This advanced treatment mask melts into the skin overnight, saturating the skin with powerful brightening complexes for radiant and luminous appearance by morning. Lancer's proprietary LES-10 Complex with 5% Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (Vitamin C derivative) and 5% Niacinamide works to help retexturize and improve the look of age spots and UV-induced hyperpigmentation. The luxurious formula is also infused with a trinity of antioxidant-rich extractsLicorice, Silver Vine and Chinese Plumtargeting the appearance of redness, ashy, and yellow tones. Red Seaweed and bio-derived Sodium Hyaluronate binds moisture to the surface and delivers sustained hydration to the skin. Use once a week to awaken a more brilliant, radiant complexion that glows with vitality. If you want to learn more: Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate (Vitamin C derivative) and Niacinamide join forces to help tackle the look of uneven skintone, hyperpigmentation, sun damage and age spots. Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate is a stable, oil-soluble form of Vitamin C that helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while minimizing the look of uneven skin tone. Niacinamide is a water-soluble vitamin known to help brighten and improve the look of skin texture for a more even appearance. "Developed for my patients who have noticed a loss of radiance and increased hyperpigmentation due to age, pollution or excess sun exposure, this vitamin-infused mask promotes a brighter, more even-looking complexion. Use 1 or 2 times a week as part of your nighttime regimen." Dr. Harold Lancer How to use: - In the evening after polishing and cleansing, smooth a generous layer over face, neck and d collet - Leave on overnight or allow the mask to absorb for 5-10 minutes and blot off excess with a tissue. - Follow with The Method: Nourish (sold separately) if needed. Ingredients: Water, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Niacinamide, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbate, Bis-Stearyl Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Squalane, Cetyl Palmitate, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Panthenol, Ceteareth-20, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Extra. Cosmetics - Lancer > Lancer > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lancer.