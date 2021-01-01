The Elemis Radiance Duo will transform dry, dull skin into skin that exudes youthfulness and brightness. A great gift idea for anyone with ageing skin, the products will nourish and protect your complexion. - L.M. Contains: Pro-Radiance Illuminating Flash Balm 50ml: Designed to both illuminate and hydrate your skin, it contains a powerful vitamin complex which will help to prevent moisture loss. Enriched with purple orchid, noni and acai, it also protects the skin against premature ageing to keep your complexion looking youthful. Pro-Radiance Cream Cleanser 150ml: Boasting and anti-ageing formula, it gently removes makeup, dirt and impurities, whilst deeply hydrating your skin. Formulated with moringa seed peptide to defend against daily pollutants, it also contains balancing burdock and antioxidant-rich noni and assai fruits. Cleansing Cloth Duo in a Zip Lock Bag: Made from soft pure cotton, these gentle cleansing cloths are ideal for removing cleansers, exfoliators and masks, whilst gently buffing away dead skin cells to enhance radiance and energise the skin.