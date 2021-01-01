GOLDE Radiance Tonic Blends Sachet Trio Set in Beauty: NA. GOLDE Radiance Tonic Blends Sachet Trio Set in Beauty: NA. Glow on the go with GOLDE's Radiance Tonic Blends Sachet Trio Set. Featuring travel-ready sachets of the indie brand's best-selling wellness tonics - Original, Cacao, and Matcha Golde.. Cruelty-free, keto-friendly with no added sugars or sweeteners. Tumeric addresses inflamation to promote skin glow, decreased breakouts and digestive system health. Matcha provides a boost of clean energy and antioxidants without jitters, while Cacao is packed with antioxidants and essential minerals. 1.7 oz. Empty one sachet into your cup and top with hot water or milk. Blend to combine with cold drinks. Enjoy up to three servings daily. GLDE-WU3. 130-D. GOLDE was born in Brooklyn with the mission of creating feel-good wellness solutions. Founded by Trinity Mouzon in 2017, the brand features easy, approachable formulas highlighting powerful superfoods of the moment. Their products are a celebration of self-care to effortlessly boost your daily routine, from morning smoothies to skincare. You can count on them for formulas that are always 100% natural and vegan-friendly, with superfood ingredients you can recognize and trust. At GOLDE, they believe the future of wellness is vibrant, inclusive, accessible, and fun.