John Frieda Radiant Red Red Boosting Daily Conditioner, 8.3 fl oz

HAIR COLOR PROTECTANT - This redhead conditioner infuses and replenishes red tones while sealing in hydration.FORMULATED WITH QUALITY INGREDIENTS - Formulated with pomegranate extract and vitamin E, John Frieda Radiant Red Red Boosting Conditioner boosts softness and shine.GENTLE ON COLOR-TREATED HAIR - Safe for all shades of natural and color-treated red hair for color protection in between trips to the salon.GENTLE FOR EVERYDAY USE - Use this gentle, nourishing conditioner for red dyed hair or natural red hair daily or every time you wash.COMBINE WITH RADIANT RED PRODUCT LINE - For best results, use with John Frieda Radiant Red Red Boosting Shampoo.