What it is: A luxurious matte liquid lipstick that delivers rich, long-wearing, nondrying color for a bold yet elegant effect. What it does: This creamy liquid lipstick creates soft contours for a seamless, saturated look. It combines nourishing lip care ingredients with long-wearing color to hydrate lips while staying smudge-free for up to eight hours. How to use: Apply to your top lip, starting in the center and moving outward. Repeat with your