St. Ives Radiant Skin Pink Lemon and Mandarin Orange Face Scrub 6 oz

Goodbye, dullness! From America's #1 scrub brand, this delicious St. Ives face scrub is infused with pink lemon and mandarin peel extracts that polish away little imperfections. The exfoliating scrub includes these 100% natural extracts from these vibrant fruits famous for leaving skin brighter and softer. Infused with pink lemon and mandarin orange peel extracts, this face wash scrub provides moderate exfoliation, helps even skin tone, and smoothes away roughness, leaving behind softer, more visibly radiant skin. Use it 34 times a week for beautifully polished skin that simply glows. Note for the pros use this exfoliating cleanser before applying makeup for a lovely smooth base.These pink lemons are unmistakable and, yes, they do really exist! Their distinctive green and yellow stripes protect a juicy pink inside, and our pink lemon extract comes straight from the sunshine state California.This gentle scrub is oil-free, paraben-free, dermatologist-tested, and non-comedogenic (meaning, it wont clog pores), and its certified as Cruelty Free by PETA.How to use: Dispense scrub onto fingertips and massage onto damp skin. Spread in small circular motions to wake your skins natural circulation. When youre done, rinse and glow. For best results, use 3-4 times a week.