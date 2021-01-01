Radio Amateur Ham Radio Operator | Administrator Gift Premium T-Shirt

Are you an official ham executive user? Use this ham radio operator art day and night, get ready with your mic, headset and receiver for emergency situations. Men and women who are expert in handling great radio systems can have this art work have. Boys, girls, kids and funny toddlers of experienced amateur radio operators can also use this art. Family and friends who are greatly knowledgeable of citizens band radio and short distance communications can have this as birthday and Christmas presents. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.