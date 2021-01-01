Radio Strap Firefighter Washable EMS EMT Shoulder Holder Duty Belt Holster Combo w Anti Sway Strap for Portable Tactical APX Two Way Ham Walkie.

[Great For] Firefighters, Amateur Ham Radio, SAR, Search & Rescue, Police, Tactical, LE, EMS, Ski Patrol, Mountain Rescue, Rigging, Race Events, Construction, Industrial, Facilities, Safety, Hiking, Biking, Camping, Fishing, Hunting, Traveling, Touring. [Secure] Anti-Sway Strap Harness Securely Clips Holster to a rear Belt Loop or Turnout Gear to Stabilize the Radio Strap - Keeps Radio Close, Prevents Radio from Swinging to front when you lean forward. Bungee clip easily adjusts to securely hold radios of all sizes. Heavy Duty Materials and Construction for Long Service Life. [Holds] One Full Size Fire, APX, Police, Ham, Marine, VHF, UHF, FRS, Walkie Talkie, Portable Radios, or GPS Scanner Motorola, Baofeng, Cobra, Garmin, Icom, Kenwood, Nagoya, Standard Horizon, TYT, Yaesu, Midland, Uniden, etc. Easily adjusts to fit most modern Fire, Police, and Ham Radio HTs or Walkie Talkies. [One-Size-Fits-All] Unisex. Fully adjustable 1 webbin