Radiology Tech Messy Bun Hair Funny Leopard Radiologist Premium T-Shirt

This funny product is for radiologist technician, x ray tech, MRI or anyone who work in the medical field and love leopard ,cheetah print style. Suit to be teamwork uniforms. This cute graphic is the messy bun hair with leopard pattern printed on head scarf, headband. There are Xray medical films reflected in the glasses. Represent the passionate to this job. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.