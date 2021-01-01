Cobra RADSPEED Draw Fairway, Right Hand, Men's, carbon

Heel-Biased Radial Weighting 16g internal heel-biased Radial Weighting and a 7g back weight medium spin for high launch, forgiveness and slice correcting capability Hollow Split Rails Hollow rails in the front create more flex from heel to toe for increased speed and launch CNC Milled Infinity Face Expanded milled area increases the zone of maximum ball speed Thin-Ply Carbon Crown Thinner and lighter Carbon fiber material enables weight to be repositioned to optimize performance Cobra CONNECT Smart Grip powered by Arccos Golf Download the Arccos Caddie app to receive a FREE 90-day trial that tracks on-course performance and provides in-depth strokes gained analysis Grip Lamkin Crossline (58+) Connect