Cobra RADSPEED Hybrid, Right Hand, Men's

Front-Biased Radial Weighting Two 6g internal front Radial Weighting (12g total) and a 7g back weight create a balance for ultra-low spin with high launch and forgiveness Hollow Split Rails Hollow rails in the front create more flex from heel to toe for increased speed and launch Forged Face Thin and flexible forged insert creates faster ball speeds and higher launch for increased stopping power into greens Baffler Rails Two Baffler sole rails prevent digging and allow club to glide out of tight lights, thick rough and bunkers Cobra CONNECT Smart Grip powered by Arccos Golf Download the Arccos Caddie app to receive a FREE 90-day trial that tracks on-course performance and provides in-depth strokes gained analysis Grip Lamkin Crossline (58+) Connect