JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Rae High Rise Ankle Skinny in Black. - size 29 (also in 28) JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Rae High Rise Ankle Skinny in Black. - size 29 (also in 28) 97% organic cotton 3% elastane. Made in USA. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket styling. Slit detail at leg opening. Coated denim. 10.5 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. JDAR-WJ25. 521-4010-ST. Jonathan Simkhai launched his eco-responsible essentials collection as an extension of his new lifestyle and design philosophy after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. Jonathan Simkhai Standard encompasses the designer's roots in fine materials coupled with everyday functionality and a commitment to conscious progress. The continuous line of denim and ready-to-wear offers versatile, effortless and minimalist staple items meant to add practicality and timeless pieces to any woman's wardrobe.