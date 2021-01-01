JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Rae High Rise Ankle Skinny Jean in Blue. - size 29 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30) JONATHAN SIMKHAI STANDARD Rae High Rise Ankle Skinny Jean in Blue. - size 29 (also in 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 30) 97% organic cotton 3% recycled elastane. Made in USA. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. 5-pocket design. Light whiskering and faded detail - distressing may vary. 11 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. JDAR-WJ19. 321-4010-ST- STINTSON LIGHT. Jonathan Simkhai launched his eco-responsible essentials collection as an extension of his new lifestyle and design philosophy after relocating to Los Angeles from New York. Jonathan Simkhai Standard encompasses the designer's roots in fine materials coupled with everyday functionality and a commitment to conscious progress. The continuous line of denim and ready-to-wear offers versatile, effortless and minimalist staple items meant to add practicality and timeless pieces to any woman's wardrobe.