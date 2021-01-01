Amer Rugs Rafelia Anana Rectangular Indoor Rugs, One Size , Beige

Envelop your home with beauty and style with this classic hand-woven area rug. Hand-crafted in India at an award-winning facility, this rug is made from New Zealand wool with the addition of art silk for sheen and luster. Featuring a timeless design and an incredible softness, this rug works well in any setting in your home.Rug Make: WovenRug Pad: RecommendedShape: RectangleUse: IndoorMeasurements: 36 Length/Inches, 24 Width/InchesPile Height: 1/5 InCare: Professional Clean, Spot CleanDecor Styles: Industrial, Modern, Mid Century, Luxury + GlamCountry of Origin: Imported