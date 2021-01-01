MISA Los Angeles Raffi Top in Wine,Rose. - size S (also in L, M, XS) MISA Los Angeles Raffi Top in Wine,Rose. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 100% poly. Made in USA. Dry clean. Hidden front hook and eye closure. Ruffle trim detail at neckline and sleeve. Smocked cuffs. Lightweight chiffon fabric with gold-tone metallic threading. Item not sold as a set. MISA-WS215. WITP7828. Shadi Askari-Farhat, the designer behind Tbags Los Angeles, launched MISA in Spring 2016. A combination of her daughter's names, Milla and Sayeh, the label embodies the natural evolution of the designer with an elevated femininity and sophistication. Deeply inspired by her travels and love for global style, MISA is for the modern-day bohemian who spends her life travelling the world, leaping from one exotic location to another.