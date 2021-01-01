Rage Crossbow X 2-Blade Mechanical Broadheads - 3 Pack, stainless steel

Get maximum penetration with the Rage® Crossbow X Broadhead. The broadhead consists of razor-sharp .035” stainless steel blades and produces a 2” cutting diameter. Its Shock Collar blade retention system prevents the blades from opening prematurely and its Ferrule Alignment Technology (F.A.T.) increases velocity and energy so you can strike big game with force. The Crossbow X is designed for use with a crossbow. ** Learn more about THE PROS Archery Services available at all DICK'S Sporting Goods locations ** FEATURES: 2"+ cutting diameter Shock Collar for proper blade retention F.A.T. (Ferrule Alignment Technology) Tough, razor-sharp .035" stainless steel blades Flies like a field tip Specifically designed for use with a crossbow