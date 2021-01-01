Wildfox Couture Raglan Baggy Beach Sweatshirt in Pink,Purple. - size S (also in XS) Wildfox Couture Raglan Baggy Beach Sweatshirt in Pink,Purple. - size S (also in XS) Self: 47% rayon 47% poly 6% spandexContrast Fabric: 50% rayon 50% poly. Fleece fabric. Item not sold as a set. Imported. WILD-WK515. VV636106. Live your best life in Wildfox Couture. Based in sunny California, the brand has embodied the casual and effortless style of L.A. since launching in 2008. From their signature soft sweatshirts and sweatpants, novelty graphics to their edgy knits, Wildfox is the ultimate line for the stylish set.