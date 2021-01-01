DOLCE & GABBANA Rainbow Alphabet 18K Yellow Gold & Multi Gemstone Initial E Charm

From the Alphabet Collection. Crafted of 18K yellow gold, this exquisite pendant is embellished with multicolored gemstones in various cuts, sizes and shapes. Oval green peridot Cushion-shaped yellow citrine Rectangular Madeira citrine Oval hessonite garnet Pear-shaped pink tourmaline Round yellow citrine Oval purple amethyst cabochon Oval London blue topaz Oval sky blue topaz 18K yellow gold Made in Italy SIZE About, .18".22"L About, .70".87"W Please note: Pendant only. Chain sold separately. Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry > Dolce & gabbana > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. DOLCE & GABBANA.