Rainbow I Wear Blue for My Brother Type 1 Diabetes Awareness T Shirt. Warrior Fighter Survivor Shirt Gift for men, women, Mom, Aunt, Daughter, Friends, wife, grandma, friends, nurse, blue ribbon on Type 1 T1D Diabetes Month / Day November is T1D Diabetes Awareness Month. You're a fighter, a warrior, and a survivor. Support design makes a great gift for friends and family, or anyone to show love, acceptance and raise awareness about T1D Diabetes Type 1 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem