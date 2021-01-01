From moda
MODA Rainbow Makeup Brush Set in None at Nordstrom Rack
You've reached somewhere over the rainbow! This rainbow complete set is for artists who are not afraid to be bold and stand out. Any full-face look is a dream with this selection of soft, high-quality brushes that blend and buff your favorite products seamlessly. . 7-piece set. Vegan and Cruelty-Free. Full Face Makeup Brush Set. Excellent for Wet and Dry Products. Sturdy Aluminum Ferrule and Silk-Touch(TM), Waterproof Handles. Professional Quality and Synthetic Filament Blend. Picks Up Powders, Creams, and Liquids Efficiently Leaving Minimal Waste. M?DA(R) Brushes Have A 2-year Limited Warranty on Any Manufacturing Defect. Rainbow Zip Case - Great for storage or travel to complete your on-the-go makeup look. 9.25" x 8.25" x 1.25". Imported Set includes:. Powder: Finish your face and set your foundation with sweeping strokes of powder or bronzer. Precision Contour: Apply and buff color into the hollows of cheeks to create a sculpted contour. Highlight & Glow: Perfectly shaped to apply precise highlights to the entire face. Super Crease: Ideal to define and shape the eye. Easily contour and deepen the crease. Small Shader: This brush features a small paddle shape for concentrated color application. Brow Designer: Create full brows with this stiff, angled brush. Zip Case: Use this colorful case to take your tools on-the-go. With a gentle shampoo and lukewarm water, buff brushes into a M?DA(R) Scrubby cleaning pad. Reshape heads and lay flat or hang downwards to dry completely. Synthetic bristles