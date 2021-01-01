We're feeling extra-cheerful and bright this spring - thanks to the easy playfulness of the NIC+ZOE Rainbow Mix Sweater. This pullover knit sweater is crafted with a midweight yarn, a simple v-neckline and an easy elbow-length sleeve to keep things casual and carefree for warmer-weather. Pull-over design. V-neckline. Three quarter sleeves. Relaxed fit. Mid-weight. Sits at hip. 55% cotton, 44% polyester, 1% metallic. Hand wash cold separately, do not bleach, do not twist or wring, reshape and lay flat to dry. Measurements for Missy: â¢ 22 long, sits at hip. Imported.