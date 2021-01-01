Rainbow Polka Dot Colorful Buterfly Dot Mandala Art Dot Day Premium T-Shirt

This colourful international multicolor dot day buterfly dot mandala design is a perfect idea for men, women and teen on dot day decor, colourful buterfly decor, balloons party, birthday decorations, nail polish decor, nursery decor and wedding party. Cute colourful rainbow polka dot gift in september 15th for kindergarten, grade school, pre School, elementary school teachers, students, valentine day, mothers day, fathers day, halloween, thanksgiving and christmas. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.