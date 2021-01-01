Farm Rio Rainbow Stripe Midi Dress By Farm Rio in Yellow Size XS

Sweetly puffed sleeves and vibrant rainbow stripes ensure this dress will catch the eye of all you meet. Its twirl-worthy silhouette makes it one of our favorites for warm-weather celebrations and quality time with loved ones. About Farm Rio What began as a handful of goods at a local fashion fair booth has grown into one of Brazil's most recognizable labels for sun-soaked dressing. With vibrant colors, bold silhouettes, and feminine details embedded in every design, Farm Rio's cheerful creations are crafted with an exotic, toes-in-the-sand spirit that's simultaneously fashion-forward and vintage-inspired.