Christopher John Rogers Rainbow Striped Ribbed Midi Dress

This bold chunky striped ribbed midi has a stretch fit and features adjustable strap across the striking open cutout back. Roundneck Long sleeves Open back with adjustable clasp Ribbed finish Viscose/elite/nylon Dry clean only Imported of Imported fabric SIZE & FIT Fitted About 50" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Designer Evening - Couture Collections > Christopher John Rogers > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Christopher John Rogers. Color: Rainbow Multi. Size: Small.