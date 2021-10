Let this sunflower peace sign brings peace, love, harmony and kindness and make a positive change in the world. Groovy retro tie dye sunflower art of the 60's and 70's for earth lovers, peace movement supporter florist and nostalgic pacifist flower lover. ' This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.