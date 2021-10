Raincoat in water-repellent functional fabric with closed seams to keep out moisture. Drawstring hood, snap fasteners at front, and side pockets. Long raglan sleeves with snap fastener at cuffs for easy and adjustable opening. Unlined. Easily folds and packs into included storage bag with elasticized drawstring. Size of bag 3 1/2 x 8 1/4 in. Water-repellent coating without fluorocarbons.