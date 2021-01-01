Raindrop Diamond Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 7.5 - Also in: 6.5, 6, 10, 8.5, 5, 7, 9.5, 8, 5.5, 9

Remember the flow of the rain and its ever-changing presence with this ring. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds. 0.08 carats of diamonds are used in a micro pave setting. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring is offered in custom sizes. The ring ranges from 2 mm to 10.6 mm in thickness. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Home\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.